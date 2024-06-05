Family benefits public spending is government expenditure including financial support that is exclusively for families and children.

Broadly speaking there are three types of public spending on family benefits:

child-related cash transfers (cash benefits) to families with children,

public spending on services for families (benefits in kind) with children, and

financial support for families provided through the tax system.

Not included in this indicator are spending recorded in other social policy areas which also assist families, such as health and housing.

This indicator is measured in percentage of GDP.