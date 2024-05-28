This indicator shows the contribution to exports by different sized enterprises. Business size is measured by the number of employees and exports are measured in trade value in millions of USD. SMEs employ fewer than 250 people, with further subdivision into micro enterprises (fewer than 10 employees), small enterprises (10 to 49 employees), medium-sized enterprises (50 to 249 employees). Large enterprises employ 250 or more people.
Exports by business size
