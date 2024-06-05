Elderly population is the share of the population aged 65 years and over.

This indicator is used in the calculation of the dependent population. The dependent population is the part of the population that does not work and relies on others for the goods and services they consume. The share of the dependent population is calculated as total elderly and youth populations expressed as a ratio of the total population. The elderly dependency rate is the ratio between the elderly population and the working age (15-64 years) population.

Demographic trends have implications for government and private spending on pensions, health care, and education, as well as more generally for economic growth and welfare.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of the population.