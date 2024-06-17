Domestic value added in gross exports is an estimation of value added, by an economy, in producing goods and services for export, simply defined as the difference between gross output at basic prices and intermediate consumption at purchasers' prices. The measure is a percentage share of value. Value added can be decomposed into the following components: compensation of employees; gross operating surplus; mixed income; and other taxes on production less subsidies on production. It can also be derived as the difference between GDP (at market prices) and taxes on products less subsidies on products.