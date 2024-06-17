Domestic value added in gross exports is an estimation of value added, by an economy, in producing goods and services for export, simply defined as the difference between gross output at basic prices and intermediate consumption at purchasers' prices. The measure is a percentage share of value. Value added can be decomposed into the following components: compensation of employees; gross operating surplus; mixed income; and other taxes on production less subsidies on production. It can also be derived as the difference between GDP (at market prices) and taxes on products less subsidies on products.
Domestic value added in gross exports
DatasetInter-Country Input-Output tables (ICIO) provide an international statistical infrastructure that maps flows of production, consumption, investment within countries and flows of international trade in goods and services between countries, broken down by economic activity and by country, globally and in a consistent manner and for a time period that makes such data fit for analytical purposes.
DashboardThis new OECD AIS Tracking Dashboard visualises key indicators on ports and maritime trade. Indicators still need to be refined, by complementing the AIS database with additional data sources, but already provide a useful source of information to monitor trade, at the country and global levels.
oecdstatistics.blog17 June 2024
DatasetTo enable a better understanding of global trade patterns, the OECD developed transparent methodologies to reconcile asymmetries in international trade data. Two balanced trade datasets are available: the OECD Balanced International Merchandise Trade dataset (BIMTS) and the OECD-WTO Balanced Trade in Services dataset (BaTIS).
