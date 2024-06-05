Discrimination in the family is the power dynamics within households and evaluates the extent to which girls and women are undervalued.

The Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) captures the underlying drivers of gender inequality by considering laws, social norms, and practices that restrict women’s and girls’ rights and access to empowerment opportunities and resources. Dimensions of discriminatory social institutions include discriminatory family code, restricted physical integrity, restricted access to resources and financial assets, and restricted civil liberty.

Discrimination in the family includes:

child marriage rate, the prevalence of girls aged 15-19 years who have been or are still married, divorced, widowed or in an informal union.

attitudes towards working mothers, the adult population agreeing or strongly agreeing that "when a mother works for pay, the children suffer".

This indicator is measured as a percentage.