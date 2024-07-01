Deaths from cancer is the mortality rate resulting from all types of malignant neoplasms.

Mortality rates are based on numbers of deaths registered in a country in a year divided by the size of the corresponding population. The rates have been age-standardised using the direct method of standardisation to the 2015 OECD population to remove variations arising from differences in age structures across countries and over time. For many cancer types, the risk of developing the disease rises with age.

This indicator is measured per 100 000 inhabitants in total and by gender.