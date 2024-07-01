Daily smokers is the population aged 15 years and over who report that they smoke tobacco every day.

International comparability is limited due to the lack of standardisation in the measurement of smoking habits in health interview surveys across OECD countries. There is variation in the wording of the question, the response categories and the related administrative methods.

Smoking is a major risk factor for at least two of the leading causes of premature mortality - circulatory disease and cancer. In addition, smoking is an important contributing factor for respiratory diseases.

This indicator is measured as a percentage of the population aged 15 years and over in total and by gender.