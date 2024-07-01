A Computed Tomography (CT) scanner is an x-ray machine which combines many x-ray images with the aid of a computer to generate cross-sectional views and, if needed, three-dimensional images of the internal organs and structures of the body. They help physicians diagnose a range of conditions by producing images of internal organs and structures of the body. This indicator is measured in the numbers of equipment per 1 000 000 inhabitants. It is presented as a total and broken down between hospitals (primarily inpatient facilities) and ambulatory care providers (primarily outpatient facilities).
Computed tomography (CT) scanners
Indicator
