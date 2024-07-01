All OECD countries have established vaccination programmes based on their interpretation of the risks and benefits of each vaccine. There is strong evidence that vaccines provide safe and effective protection against diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), and measles. Childhood vaccination rates reflect the percentage of children that receive the respective vaccination in the recommended timeframe. The age of complete immunisation differs across countries due to different immunisation schedules. This indicator is presented for measles and for diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. It is measured as a percentage of children at around age 1.
Child vaccination rates
