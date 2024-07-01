Business financing

Skip to main content
Starting a business is a composite indicator of two important factors when starting up a business: Financial account holders - the number of men (or women) aged 15 and over who report having an account (alone or with someone else) at a bank or other type of financial institution, or who report having personally used a financial service on a mobile phone in the last 12 months, divided by the total number of men (or women) aged 15 and over.

