Broad money (M3) includes currency, deposits with an agreed maturity of up to two years, deposits redeemable at notice of up to three months and repurchase agreements, money market fund shares/units and debt securities up to two years. M3 is measured as a seasonally adjusted index based on 2015=100.
Broad money (M3)
