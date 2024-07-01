This indicator presents the ratio between selected financial assets of the banking sector and their total equity; it is also known as the equity multiplier ratio (or financial leverage). The banking sector covers the central bank, and monetary financial institutions, as well as other financial intermediaries (except insurance corporations and pension funds). The financial assets cover currency and deposits; debt securities; and loans. Total equity relates to the market value of equity, excluding investment fund shares.
Banking sector leverage
