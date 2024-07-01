Alcohol consumption is defined as annual sales of pure alcohol in litres per person aged 15 years and older.

The methodology to convert alcohol drinks to pure alcohol may differ across countries. Official data do not adjust for tourist consumption and unrecorded alcohol consumption, such as domestic or illegal production, with some exceptions. While national data on overall consumption per capita facilitate the assessment of long-term trends, they do not identify harmful drinking patterns, such as heavy episodic drinking.

This indicator is measured in litres per capita; people aged 15 years and older.