OECD Trust Survey Data

Survey Methodology

Review the detailed methodology for the technical details of the 2023 Trust Survey data collection.

The document describes the data collection cycle of the Trust Survey, beginning with questionnaire revision, followed by testing and piloting through to data collection and data quality checks; highlighting similarities and deviations to the 2021 OECD Trust Survey.



Accessing Microdata



To request access to the OECD Trust Survey Public Use Microdata for research, please fill out the Terms of Use and submit it to govtrustinfo@oecd.org .

The OECD Trust Survey team will review your request based on whether your proposed research question can reasonably be addressed using Trust Survey data.

