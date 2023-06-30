You can download data from the OECD Government at a Glance 2023 database for the different themes by selecting the following links:
OECD Government at a Glance 2023 database
Trust and democratic governance
· Trust and democratic governance
Satisfaction with public services
· Satisfaction with public services
Governance of the policy cycle
· Openness and inclusiveness; Undue influence; Rule of law
· Public integrity indicators on accountability of public policy making
Regulatory governance
· Indexes on stakeholder engagement, RIA, and ex post evaluation
· Regulatory policy and governance
· Resourcing arrangements of economic regulators
Budgeting practices
· Indexes on green and gender budgeting
· Financial management and reporting
· Independent fiscal institutions
Managing public procurement
· Green public procurement
· Size of public procurement: 2023 editon | Yearly updates
Infrastructure planning and delivery
· Indexes on infrastructure governance
· Governance of infrastructure
Digital government and open government data
· Digital government
· Open government data
Public revenues, spending and production costs
· Public finance main indicators: 2023 editon | Yearly updates
· Public finance by economic transaction: 2023 editon | Yearly updates
· Public finance and procurement by function: 2023 editon | Yearly updates
· Public finance and procurement by level of government: 2023 editon | Yearly updates
Public employment and representation
· Public employment and representation: 2023 editon | Yearly updates
Managing human resources
· Public Service Leadership and Capability (PSLC)