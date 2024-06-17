Webinar: Technology, AI and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Webinar: Recoding our understanding of RBC in Science, Tech and Innovation
The updated OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct have been adopted, with big changes in the chapter on Science, Technology and Innovation and new clarity for companies on their responsibilities. This webinar digs deeper into what these changes mean, how our understanding of the issues has evolved, and to look at how governments, companies and the OECD are already taking steps to put these new expectations into practice.