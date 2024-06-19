Skip to main content
Recoding our understanding of responsible business conduct in science, tech and innovation

Not a day goes by where we do not see a new break-through in advanced digital capabilities. The private sector is racing ahead and governments are struggling to keep up. If we want people and societies to benefit from the digital transformation and new innovation, we need internationally agreed standards that are fit for the task. This is why, in June of this year, 51 governments agreed on a new set of OECD recommendations on responsible business conduct in the development and use of technology.

