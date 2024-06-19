Recoding our understanding of responsible business conduct in science, tech and innovation

In practice, though to varying degrees, many of the largest and most impactful tech companies are already implementing their own policies on human rights due diligence. Companies are conducting and publishing human rights impact assessments of new tech; setting out principles for responsible design and innovation; engaging with stakeholders; participating in grievance mechanisms; and adapting sales processes to include human rights risk reviews.

Company action, however, is often limited to a narrow set of issues based on specific frameworks, targeted towards a few actors in the value chain (e.g. data protection, exporting surveillance equipment, content moderation, cybersecurity, gene editing, etc.). The MNE Guidelines provide an overarching framework that sets out the roles and responsibilities of all the actors in the value chain to address a broader set of issues affecting society.

This means that responsible business conduct isn’t just limited to highly visible tech companies. It also extends to actors directly linked to those technologies, such as actors supporting the development of new technology and users of products and services. For many technology value chains, this could include content creators, data curators, digital infrastructure providers, researchers, hardware manufacturers, and investors. It also includes actors outside the technology sector that rely on digital products and services such as in healthcare, retail, agriculture, extractives, and manufacturing.

The MNE Guidelines specify that all of these value chain actors are expected to build and use leverage (including collective leverage) to influence the entity causing the adverse impact, in order prevent, mitigate or remedy the impact. This makes the MNE Guidelines a unique and especially powerful tool in interconnected digital economies. In practice, for example, this could involve:

· Collective action and a common due diligence approach for information and communications technology (ICT) companies operating in high-risk jurisdictions;

· Investment firms supporting the adoption of RBC practices by AI companies in their portfolios; and

· AI developers participating in multistakholder consultations, risk assessments and public safety demonstrations.

The MNE Guidelines also encompass a broad set of impacts; issues that go beyond – and may not neatly fit into – traditional human rights impact assessments, such as impacts on democracy, social cohesion, climate change, the environment, consumer safety and labour.