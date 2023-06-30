Closing the gender gap in Ghana's parliament

Women’s representation in the Ghanaian parliament stands at 14.5%, falling short of the minimum UN recommended proportion of 30%. Ghana’s Affirmative Action Bill, which calls for a progressive increase in women’s political participation to reach parity by 2030, has yet to be passed. Join us in this episode with Edith Efua Chidi, as she delves into the range of structural barriers preventing women from participating in politics. She is co-convener for the CSOs Cluster on Decentralisation and Participation as well as advocacy manager for SOS Children’s Village in Ghana. Our host is Dr Olajumoke (Jumo) Ayandele, a postdoctoral Research Fellow at New York University Centre for the study of Africa and the African Diaspora. To learn more about our work, please visit: www.oecd.org/swac

Le taux de représentation des femmes au parlement ghanéen est de 14.5 %, bien en deçà des 30 % minimum recommandés par l’Organisation des Nations Unies. Le projet de loi d’action positive du pays, qui prévoit l’augmentation progressive de la participation des femmes à la vie politique avec pour objectif la parité à l’horizon 2030, n’est pas encore adopté. Dans cet épisode, Edith Efua Chidi, co-responsable de l’Organisation de Société Civile Cluster on Decentralisation and Participation et responsable du plaidoyer pour SOS Children's Village (SOS Village d’Enfants) au Ghana, analyse les différents obstacles structurels à la participation des femmes à la vie politique. Notre hôte, Olajumoke (Jumo) Ayandele, est chercheuse post-doctorante au Centre d’étude de l’Afrique et de la diaspora africaine de l’Université de New York.

Pour en savoir plus sur nos travaux, consulter : www.oecd.org/fr/csao