Froukje Boele, Head of Public Policy at the OECD Centre for Responsible Business Conduct (RBC), speaks about how the OECD Recommendation on the Role of Government in Promoting RBC is breaking new ground by defining the role of government to establish conditions that drive responsible business practices. Read the Recommendation ▶️ https://legalinstruments.oecd.org/en/instruments/OECD-LEGAL-0486