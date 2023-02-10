Skip to main content
OECD advises Romania on further reform of its state-owned enterprise sector

The OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Romania was launched at an event hosted by the Romanian Ministry of Finance in Bucharest on 10 February 2023. The Review is based on more than a year’s consultations between the OECD and representatives from the Romanian Government, as well as non-government stakeholders.

