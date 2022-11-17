Strengthening democracy: Gearing up governments to tackle mis- and disinformation

Misinformation and disinformation have become some of the biggest threats to democracy in the 21st century. It's everywhere from stories of election fraud to vaccines. How can we combat misinformation and disinformation while still protecting freedom of speech? What can governments do to curb myths and disinformation?

This podcast is the second in a series on Reinforcing Democracy in partnership with the OECD's Public Governance Directorate. Julio Bacio Terracino, Head of Public Integrity at the OECD, helps us make sense of the issues and how we can tackle them.