Climate change: what role for good corporate governance?

Corporate governance frameworks have a critical role to play in helping companies adapt to new climate requirements and contribute to climate objectives. The OECD’s Carmine Di Noia shares insights from a new report on climate change and its implications for corporate governance. The report was prepared to inform the review of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance and was discussed during a roundtable at the OECD’s 2022 Ministerial Meeting.

Blog
