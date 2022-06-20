Climate change: what role for good corporate governance?

Rebuilding our economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis provides an important opportunity to transform production processes and consumption patterns in a way that mitigates the impact of climate change and environmental degradation. Both our own well-being and that of future generations depend on it.

As more and more countries and companies rise up to the challenge and commit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 in line with the Paris Agreement, the challenge now is to turn these commitments into tangible outcomes.

Governments have a fundamental role to play in this undertaking but they alone will not be able to ensure a just and orderly transition to net zero. Without contributions from the private sector, global efforts will fall short. Businesses have a critical role to play in the climate transition, in particular through innovation and investment. A successful transition will also require that companies address and manage the climate-related risks of their activities.

One way governments can help companies play their part in the transition is by ensuring that national corporate governance frameworks incentivise both companies and investors to address climate challenges. The G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, the global standard for corporate governance, are currently being revised, notably to provide new guidance to help governments regulate different aspects of corporate sustainability, including the disclosure of climate-related information, the duties of boards, and the rights of shareholders.

To ensure that corporate governance frameworks are fit for the climate transition, they must also promote corporate access to market-based financing, which is essential for supporting the type of innovation and investment needed to achieve net zero. The revised Principles will also address this imperative.