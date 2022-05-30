Skip to main content
Not-so-stable coins: a double-edged sword for decentralised finance and the key bridge linking DeFi to TradFi

Institutional investors are increasingly participating in digital asset markets and this can pose investor risks at the micro-level  while potentially creating channels of contagion between DeFi and traditional finance (TradFi). OECD’s Iota Nassr considers the multitude of potential risks involved in the growing crypto-asset and DeFi markets and the role policy makers can play to evaluate and address these risks.

