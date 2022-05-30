Not-so-stable coins: a double-edged sword for decentralised finance and the key bridge linking DeFi to TradFi

Although there are indeed differences between the different types and design models of stablecoins, the run-risk that UST experienced applies across the board for such arrangements. Stablecoins backed by reserve assets held by the issuer, a fall in the price of reserve assets, failure to safeguard them appropriately, lack of clarity regarding the redemption rights of holders or operational risks and disruption related to cybersecurity are all factors that can undermine investor confidence. This could, in turn, lead to self-reinforcing cycles of redemptions and fire sales of underlying assets. A negative sentiment toward crypto-assets or a severe disruption in DeFi platform could spike large demand for stablecoin redemptions that would as well turn into a classic run due to an insufficient amount of liquid backing assets. Such fire sales could disrupt critical funding markets (e.g. commercial paper markets as CP constitutes a large part of dominant stablecoin reserves) with potential impact on financial stability overall, especially given that traditional financial institutions may hold assets of stablecoin reserves.

The subsequent de-pegging of Tether’s USDT stablecoin on 12 May, when it traded at 0.95 to the dollar, and the USD 7bn of Tether redemptions that day amid a broader downturn in crypto-asset markets, points to these risks – and this was not the only time USDT has de-pegged in the past year. Although the price of Tether’s stablecoin recovered quickly back to its peg, the incident highlighted the vulnerabilities related to such arrangements and the important role of trust and confidence in the market for crypto-assets and beyond. This is particularly critical amid a broader market sell-off of mainstream crypto-assets in recent weeks and given the possible spillovers of risks from decentralised finance to traditional financial markets. As OECD analysis highlights, given the significant holdings of commercial paper as part of reserves backing major stablecoins such as Tether, sudden mass redemptions of stablecoin arrangements can affect the stability of broader short-term credit markets. Any failure or disruption of a large DeFi participant could equally trigger such runs on stablecoins.

If the adoption of crypto-assets continues to increase, the linkages between DeFi and TradFi may become stronger, possibly increasing the risk of spillovers into traditional financial markets and the real economy. The role of policy makers will be to evaluate and address emerging risks and consider policy actions to address them. The promotion and encouragement of investor protection disclosures is another area where policy makers may intervene to mitigate risks related to the holding of crypto-assets and participation in DeFi. The UST incident highlights that many investors are driven into this market by speculative motives without being aware of the risks related to such investments. A better understanding of the mechanisms involved, and in particular of the limitations and related risks, should be fostered.

All that said, the potential benefits of decentralised finance should not be underestimated or overlooked (e.g. atomic settlement). It is important that policy makers consider ways to enable safe and responsible DeFi innovation in a compliant manner, while anticipating and addressing emerging risks for both participants and the markets.