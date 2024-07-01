Please find below links to reports and other documents produced by countries and territories participating in TALIS 2018.
The opinions expressed and arguments employed in these documents do not necessarily represent the official views of the OECD, its member countries, or non-members who have participated in any related work and the links to these documents does not imply any endorsement of or responsibility for, the opinions, ideas, or information presented in these presentations. This page is subject to the Disclaimers section of the General Terms and Conditions of the OECD website: http://www.oecd.org/termsandconditions
Australia
Belgium
Colombia
Croatia:
Czechia (links may not work in all browsers)
England (United Kingdom) - all reports
Estonia
Finland
France
Italy: materials in Italian
Kazakhstan:
New Zealand
Norway:
Russia:
Spain: materials in Spanish
Sweden
United Arab Emirates: Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Lessons from TALIS