CRP Applications for Fellowships

Applications are invited from research scientists working in agriculture, forestry or fisheries who would like to conduct research projects abroad, in another member country of the Co-operative Research Programme from 6 to 26 weeks. The aim of the Research Fellowships is to strengthen the international exchange of ideas and increase international mobility and co-operation among scientists working in these areas.

