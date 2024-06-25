CRP Applications for Events (Conferences, Workshops and Symposiums)

The Co-operative Research Programme’s call for funding events (conference, workshop, symposium) in 2025 is OPEN.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday 10 September 2024 at midnight (Paris time).

General information

> Applicants must be residents in one of the countries participating in our Programme.

> Applications relevant to the work of the OECD Committee for Agriculture and other bodies are particularly welcome:

• Sustainable and resilient productivity growth and food security and nutrition

• Climate change mitigation, reducing emissions from agriculture and food systems, carbon sequestration in agriculture, forestry and land use

• Halting and reversing forest loss and land degradation

• Reducing the negative environmental impacts of livestock production and practices harmful to animal health and welfare, investigating the positive contribution livestock can make to soil quality and management, biodiversity and livelihoods

• Biodiversity, enhancing ecosystem services

• Improving soil health and water and air quality, including through agro-ecological and other innovative, context specific approaches

• Innovations in the transfer and development of agricultural knowledge, including Indigenous and traditional knowledge

• Fisheries and aquaculture productivity, sustainability and resilience

> Information on previous events and testimonials from organisers, speakers and participants of past events can be reviewed on the CRP home page (scroll down to the dedicated section).

To apply for event sponsorship

1. please consult the following documents:

2. complete the following document: