CRP Applications for Events (Conferences, Workshops and Symposiums)

Applications are invited from research scientists working in agriculture, forestry or fisheries for funding towards an event (conference, workshop, symposium, etc) to take place in a member country of the Co-operative Research Programme. The aim of the Event Sponsorship scheme is to inform policy makers, industry and academia about current and future research, scientific developments and innovations in these areas.

