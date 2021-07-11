Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, in Venice, 8-10 July 2021

Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, was in Venice to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings, from 8 to 10 July 2021.

The Secretary-General delivered remarks in the sessions on Policies for the Recovery and International Taxation.

While in Venice, the Secretary-General also attended the G20 High Level Tax Symposium and moderated the session on International Spillovers of Environmental Policies and Avenues for Enhanced Cooperation.

Mr. Mathias Cormann also spoke at the Annual Conference of the Global Forum on Productivity, co-organised by the OECD and the Italian G20 Presidency, and delivered welcome remarks on the 1st day of the event, as well as introductory remarks on the 2nd day of the event, along with Mr. Daniele Franco, Minister of Economy and Finance, Italy and Mr. Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy.

The Secretary-General also held bilateral meetings with several high-level authorities attending the various G20 events.