Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, in Rome, 30 June 2021

Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, was in Rome on an Official Visit to Italy, on 30 June 2021.

He held a bilateral meeting with Meeting with Mr. Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, as well as bilateral meetings with several high-level authorities of Italy.

While in Rome, the Secretary-General delivered remarks to present the OECD reports The Future Role of Corporate Governance and Capital Markets: Lessons from the COVID-19 Crisis, and the Corporate Governance Factbook 2021, alongside Mr. Daniele Franco, Minister of Finance of Italy.