Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, at G7 Finance Ministers meeting, London, 3-5 June 2021

Mr. Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the OECD, attended the G7 Finance Ministers meeting, in London, from 3 to 5 June 2021.

The Secretary-General participated in the debates of several sessions of the event: Digital Taxation, Key economic challenges,Climate and Nature and Support for Low Income Countries.

While in London, the Secretary-General held bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other UK senior officials as well as with Finance Ministers from G7 countries and other senior officials of International organisations attending the event.