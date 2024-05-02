More robust disaster resilience is critical to Emerging Asia’s development

02/05/2024 - Emerging Asia – comprising the ten countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) along with China and India – is one of the most disaster-prone regions in the world. A new report examines policy options for better coping with disaster risk as a critical element of supporting sustainable development in the region.



The Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India 2024: Developing amid Disaster Risks, released today during the 2024 OECD Ministerial Council Meeting, finds that Emerging Asian economies are showing resilience despite challenging global economic conditions. Economic growth in the region this year will be driven by robust domestic and regional demand and a continued recovery of the service sector, particularly tourism. However, the region still faces challenges such as weak external demand.



Countries in Emerging Asia regularly face a variety of disasters whose frequency is increasing due to climate change, such as floods, storms, cyclones, earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity. Several recent disasters have demonstrated how poor co-ordination can exacerbate negative impacts across the region. The Outlook examines key policy areas in which to optimise co-ordination for disaster-resilient development. These include governance and institutional capacity, budgeting, risk financing, infrastructure and land use planning, training and education, health, adoption of cutting-edge technology, and partnerships with the private sector, with key recommendations as follows:





Improving disaster management through better institutional capacity, more robust risk assessment, and reviewing and updating laws and regulations regularly

Ensuring adequate budgets for coping with disasters, including the availability of funds for preparedness, and broadening financing options

Applying robust disaster risk assessments, developing operation and maintenance plans, conducting regular monitoring and evaluation, and integrating nature-based solutions to build disaster resilience into infrastructure

Integrating disaster risk reduction education into all levels and streams of education using updated learning materials, and accompanied by monitoring and evaluation, and public awareness programmes

Increasing efficiency in health responses to disasters while preserving ongoing care, emphasising co-ordination and flexibility

Adopting cutting-edge disaster-related technology and promoting innovation







For more information, journalists are invited to contact Kensuke Molnar-Tanaka, Head of the Asia Desk in the OECD Development Centre (+33 6 27 19 05 19) or Bochra Kriout at the OECD Development Centre’s Press Office (+33 1 45 24 82 96).

Note to the Editors:

Emerging Asia includes the ten member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) – Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam – plus China and India.





