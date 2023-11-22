Statement by the Secretary General on International Tax Cooperation

22/11/2023 - The OECD is proud of its record of achieving consensus-based solutions to address tax evasion and avoidance, stabilise the international tax system and support developing countries.





The Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting, now consisting of 145 countries and jurisdictions, has agreed a consensus based groundbreaking international tax agreement – to make international tax arrangements fairer and work better in a digitalised and globalised world economy.





The Two-Pillar solution is designed to help prevent tax avoidance, protect against the erosion of domestic tax bases and tackle illicit financial flows.





The OECD remains committed to completing this critically important work and to ensuring the broad and effective implementation of this agreement. The OECD was born from a spirit of cooperation among nations. Building on the widely shared benefits achieved in ending bank secrecy, reducing tax evasion and avoidance and tackling illicit financial flows, we are committed to continue to collaborate with global partners – including at the UN – to strengthen inclusivity and continue to deliver a better and fairer international tax system.



Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.