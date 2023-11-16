16/11/2023 -

OECD Corporate Tax Statistics to launch on Tuesday 21 November,

alongside new working paper on effective tax rates of multinational enterprises

A new OECD report and dataset to be published on Tuesday 21 November at 11h00 (CET) provides internationally comparable statistics designed to inform the tax policy debate and support the analysis of corporate taxation in general, and ongoing efforts to reform international taxation, in particular.





Corporate Tax Statistics compiles data on corporate tax revenues, statutory corporate income tax rates, corporate effective tax rates, tax incentives for R&D and innovation as well as two years of anonymised and aggregated Country-by-Country Report (CbCR) statistics compiled by jurisdictions based on CbCRs collected as a result of the OECD/G20 BEPS Project. The report also includes, for the first time, information on withholding tax rates under tax treaties for over 100 countries and jurisdictions.





A new working paper, Effective tax rates of MNEs: New evidence on global low-taxed profit, provides data that will help policy makers better understand theimpact of a planned global minimum tax expected to go into effect in 2024, and will highlight the impact of the minimum tax on low-tax and high-tax jurisdictions alike.





The publication and working paper will be freely accessible from 11:00 a.m. CET on Tuesday 21 November.

