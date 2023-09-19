Positive growth continues, albeit fragile, and with persistent inflation posing a key risk

Annual GDP growth in the United States is projected at 2.2% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024, with the slowdown driven by cooler labour markets and more generally the effects of tighter monetary policy. In the euro area, where demand is already subdued, GDP growth is projected to ease to 0.6% in 2023, and edge up to 1.1% in 2024 as the adverse impact of high inflation on real incomes fades. China’s recovery is weaker than expected following the post-pandemic re-opening, with growth projected at 5.1% this year and 4.6% in 2024.





“Our projections in today’s Interim Economic Outlook are broadly in line with our previous forecasts. Further significant stress in financial markets has been avoided so far, after the turbulence due to bank failures earlier in the year. That said, the global economy continues to confront the challenges of elevated inflation, low growth and comparatively weak trade,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “The priority for macroeconomic policy is to reduce inflation and re-build fiscal buffers. In parallel, in order to lay the groundwork for stronger and more sustainable growth longer term, policy action is needed to enhance competition, accelerate investment in low-carbon research and development and reduce rather than increase trade barriers.”





The Outlook highlights a range of downside risks. Inflation could continue to prove more persistent than projected, with further disruptions to energy and food markets still possible. A further slowdown in China would dampen growth in trading partners worldwide and could drag down business confidence. Public debt remains elevated in many countries, in the aftermath of significant fiscal support rolled out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the energy price crisis.





To confront inflation, the OECD says monetary policy should remain restrictive until there are clear signs that inflationary pressures are durably abating. As the effects of past hikes materialise, interest rates in many countries will likely need to remain at or close to their current levels into 2024.





Governments need to design and implement credible medium-term fiscal plans that recognise and respond to rising future spending needs to address ageing populations, defence, climate change and growing debt burdens. While macroeconomic policies remain restrictive, a better allocation of public resources would help address the climate transition.





Structural reforms are urgently needed to boost growth. As economies face structural transformations, including the climate and digital transitions, reforms are needed to improve resilience and innovation. This includes removing barriers to market entry and cross-border trade, promoting competition and adapting competition policies to the digital era, and enhancing skill development.





For the full report and more information, visit the Economic Outlook online. Media queries should be directed to the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.