Albania becomes the 54th member of the OECD Development Centre

24/07/2023 - The OECD is pleased to announce Albania’s accession as the 54th member of the Development Centre, strengthening the Centre’s institutional co-operation with the Western Balkans.



In joining the Centre, Albania reinforces its commitment to multilateral co-operation - a commitment previously marked by its entering into accession negotiations with the European Union, and its election as a non-permanent member of the 2022-23 United Nations Security Council.



The Centre will support Albania’s efforts to achieve robust and inclusive development, sharing global perspectives on structural trends and policy recommendations for sustainable economic growth, good governance and social inclusion.



Albania and the Centre already have a history of productive collaboration. Prior to accession, Albania played an active role in the Centre’s regional Multi-Dimensional Review of the Western Balkans, which generated concrete policy recommendations. Albania is also represented in the Centre’s flagship databases: the Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI) and the Key Indicators of Informality based on Individuals and their Households (KIIbIH).



Albania and the Development Centre share several areas of interest and mutual benefit, including youth employment and demographic transitions; education and skills; informality; remittances; energy security and transition; taxation; and tourism.



Beyond its fruitful relations with the Centre, Albania collaborates on a range of initiatives across the OECD, including the OECD South East Europe (SEE) Regional Programme. Albania also participates in SIGMA (a joint initiative of the OECD and the European Union), advising on efforts to assess progress in public administration reform. Albania is also part of the Anti-Corruption Network (ACN) for Eastern Europe and Central Asia; the OECD Bologna Process on SME & Entrepreneurship Policies; and the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). It is a Party to the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), and a member of the International Transport Forum.



For more information on the OECD Development Centre, visit www.oecd.org/dev.

Media enquiries should be directed to Bochra Kriout (Bochra.Kriout@oecd.org; +33 1 45 24 82 96) at the OECD Development Centre Press Office.