Statement by the OECD Secretary-General on Ukraine

24/02/2023 - One year ago today, Russia launched its unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.



Within hours of the invasion, the OECD Council condemned Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine in the strongest possible terms as a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to the rules-based international order, expressing its solidarity with the Ukrainian people.



Since then, building on our work together over several decades, the OECD has continued to further broaden, deepen and strengthen our engagement and cooperation with Ukraine.



We have worked with our Members to support the reception and integration of Ukraine’s refugees and displaced persons, and to help address their needs with a particular focus on educational and employment continuity.



We have worked with donors and other partners on the international coordination of support to Ukraine.



We have worked closely with the government of Ukraine in support of its rebuilding, reconstruction and reform agenda.



We were pleased to welcome President Volodymyr Zelensky, virtually from Kyiv, to our annual Ministerial Council meeting and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to our final Council meeting of 2022.



We have formally recognised Ukraine as a prospective Member, committing to an initial accession dialogue designed to increase its adherence to OECD standards and participation in OECD bodies.



We have established the new OECD-Ukraine Liaison Office, initially from Paris.



Today I can announce the official opening of the OECD-Ukraine Liaison office in Kyiv.



From 1 March 2023, the office will start operating from its premises hosted by the Embassy of the Slovak Republic to Ukraine in Kyiv.



I thank Slovakia most sincerely for this important support and also warmly recognise the financial support provided by Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania as well as Slovakia to enable the establishment and operation of this office.



At full capacity, a team of four OECD officials will coordinate the implementation of a new OECD-Ukraine Country Programme on the ground from Kyiv.



As we go forward, the most immediate focus must remain on securing, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine, consistent with international law and with the terms of the UN resolution passed with the overwhelming support of its Members yesterday. Such a peace is not only in the best interest of the people of Ukraine, but of people all around the world, including the people of Russia.



In the meantime, the OECD will continue to support Ukraine’s determined efforts to plan and prepare now for the reconstruction and recovery effort, to help rebuild better, stronger and consistent with the values of a free, open, market based democracy and the high standards expected of a prospective Member of the OECD.

