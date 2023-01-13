OECD appoints Clare Lombardelli as Chief Economist

13/01/2023 - Clare Lombardelli has been appointed as the next Chief Economist of the OECD, starting on 2 May 2023.





Clare was selected after a highly competitive merit-based selection process. She is a highly regarded economic policy leader who joins the OECD with 20 years of experience in economic analysis and policy making in the United Kingdom, including as the Chief Economist at the UK Treasury and the Joint Head of the UK Government Economic Service over the past five years. Having started her career as an economist at the Bank of England, working on monetary policy and financial markets, Clare joined the UK civil service in 2005. Her roles at the UK Treasury have included Deputy Director for Labour Market Policy (2007-2010), Principal Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer (2012-2015), and Director of Strategy, Planning and Budget (2015-2018).





Clare has been a member of the Treasury’s Executive Management Board since 2015. She has also worked at 10 Downing Street and as a technical advisor for the International Monetary Fund. She is a Visiting Professor at King’s College London and a Visiting Fellow at Nuffield College, Oxford University.





Clare will lead the OECD's economic analysis and policy advice to support Members to optimise the strength and the quality of economic development and growth. She takes on the leadership of the economic team at the OECD at a critical time for the global economy, which continues to work through the economic and social implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the structural transformations required to secure the green and digital transitions and to respond effectively to challenges posed by population ageing across many economies.





A British national, Clare holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from London School of Economics and Political Science and Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Oxford University.





Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.