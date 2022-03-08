Statement from OECD Secretary-General on further measures in response to Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine

08/03/2022 - Further to its previous statements and decisions since 24 February 2022 in response to Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine, the OECD Council has decided to immediately suspend the participation of Russia and Belarus in OECD bodies.





The OECD Council will continue to review the situation as appropriate.





OECD Members also tasked the Secretary-General to develop proposals to further strengthen support to the democratically elected government of Ukraine, including to support recovery and reconstruction.

