OECD appoints Yoshiki Takeuchi as new Deputy Secretary-General

15/09/2021 - Yoshiki Takeuchi has been appointed as a new Deputy Secretary-General at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development replacing outgoing Deputy Secretary-General Masamichi Kono.





Mr Takeuchi, a Japanese national, is currently serving as Special Advisor to Japan’s Minister of Finance after a distinguished career over nearly four decades at the Japanese Ministry of Finance. Over the past decade, he served as Vice-Minister for International Affairs, Director-General of the International Bureau and has held other senior positions, including as Deputy Minister in many international fora such as the G7, G20, IDA and IMFC. He has worked closely with international organisations, including the IMF, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other regional development institutions.





Yoshiki led Japan’s G20 Presidency finance team as Director General of the International Bureau, with a particular focus on digital taxation, quality infrastructure investment, capital flow management, and global imbalances. He holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Oxford and conducted research at Chatham House.





“Yoshiki brings a wealth of experiences and knowledge to the senior leadership team at the OECD. I look forward to working with him very closely, as we continue to ramp up our efforts to help optimise the strength and quality of our recovery, address climate change, better manage the digital transformation of our economies, and support the sustainable expansion of global trade”, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.





“My sincere gratitude and best wishes go to Masa Kono for his outstanding service to the OECD as Deputy Secretary-General for more than 4 years. He has provided strong leadership, in particular in the areas of financial services and climate change policy,” Mr Cormann said.





Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to preserve individual liberty and improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.