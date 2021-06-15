OECD to release Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021 on Tuesday 22 June 2021

15/06/2021 - The OECD will release the latest estimates of government support to agriculture along with monitoring and evaluation of agricultural policy developments on Tuesday 22 June 2021, at 11:00 CEST (09:00 GMT).

Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021 provides insights into the increasingly complex nature of agricultural policy, and is based on the OECD’s comprehensive system for measuring and classifying support to agriculture — the Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSE and CSE) and related indicators. The report covers OECD members, as well as five non-OECD EU member states and eleven emerging and developing economies (Argentina, Brazil, People’s Republic of China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Ukraine and Viet Nam). Overall, the 54 countries covered by the report account for almost three-quarters of global agricultural output.

