OECD to launch new reports on corporate governance and capital markets – Wednesday 30 June 2021

25/06/2021 - The road to recovery will require well-functioning capital markets that can allocate substantial financial resources for long-term investments and a corporate governance framework that gives investors, executives, corporate directors and stakeholders the tools and incentives needed to make sure that corporate practices are adapted to the post-COVID-19 reality. The OECD will launch two new reports analysing developments in equity and corporate bond markets globally leading up to and including the COVID-19 crisis, and offering recommendations for adapting the corporate governance framework.





The Future of Corporate Governance in Capital Markets Following the COVID-19 Crisis and OECD Corporate Governance Factbook 2021 will be published at 11.00 CEST on Wednesday 30 June 2021.





OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann will present the reports at a launch event in Rome in the presence of Italy’s Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, at 18.00 CEST/local time the same day. This event will be livestreamed.





