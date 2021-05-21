OECD to release Economic Outlook on Monday 31 May 2021

21/05/2021 - The OECD will publish its latest Economic Outlook, containing analysis and projections for its 38 member countries and other major economies, on Monday 31 May 2021.



OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present the Outlook (in English, with French interpretation) during an online event starting at 10:00 a.m. CEST (8:00 GMT).



Journalists must register to participate in an interactive presentation of the Interim Economic Outlook, via Zoom: https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MqVd7UQRSeCUhpSDLVhqgw





The Economic Outlook presentation will also be webcast live, without registration, at:

https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/7963/or/virtual_press_conference_oecd_economic_outlook.html





Media requests to receive the Economic Outlook under embargo prior to release, or to obtain access to the password-protected website, should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.





A full summary of the Economic Outlook and key data will be freely accessible (in English and French) on the OECD’s website upon its release at https://www.oecd.org/economic-outlook/. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Outlook.



For further general information on the Economic Outlook, contact Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).



OECD experts will also conduct multilingual and regional briefings on the Outlook on Monday 31 May, prior to and following the formal launch, as follows:

OECD Economist Douglas Sutherland will present the Outlook during an online event (in English, with simultaneous Japanese interpretation) at 15:00 p.m. Tokyo (8:00 CEST). For further information contact Yumiko Yokokawa in the OECD Tokyo Centre.





at 15:00 p.m. Tokyo (8:00 CEST). For further information contact Yumiko Yokokawa in the OECD Tokyo Centre. OECD Country Studies Director Alvaro Pereira and other OECD economists will present the main messages of the Outlook (in Spanish) during an online event starting at 16:00 p.m. CEST (11:00 p.m. Argentina and Brazil; 10:00 a.m. Chile; 9:00 a.m. Colombia and Mexico; 8:00 a.m. Costa Rica). The presentation will also cover the outlook for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. Event registration at: https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sgHCQvjdTfCOfAGOllH39w. For further information on the webcast, contact Carolina Ziehl in the OECD Mexico City Centre.





during an online event starting at 16:00 p.m. CEST (11:00 p.m. Argentina and Brazil; 10:00 a.m. Chile; 9:00 a.m. Colombia and Mexico; 8:00 a.m. Costa Rica). The presentation will also cover the outlook for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. Event registration at: https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sgHCQvjdTfCOfAGOllH39w. For further information on the webcast, contact Carolina Ziehl in the OECD Mexico City Centre. OECD Deputy Director for Country Studies Isabell Koske will present the main messages of the Outlook, with a focus on Austria, Germany and Switzerland (in German), in an online event starting at 12:00 p.m. Discussants: Sebastian Dullien , Macroeconomic Policy Institute, Düsseldorf; Gabriel Felbermayr , Institute for the World Economy, Kiel; Clemens Fuest , ifo Institute, Munich; Alfred Katterl , Federal Ministry of Finance, Vienna; and Philipp Steinberg , Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Berlin. Register for this event at https://events.oecd-berlin.de/105. For further information, contact Matthias Rumpf in the OECD Berlin Centre.





in an online event starting at 12:00 p.m. Discussants: Macroeconomic Policy Institute, Düsseldorf; Institute for the World Economy, Kiel; ifo Institute, Munich; Federal Ministry of Finance, Vienna; and , Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Berlin. Register for this event at https://events.oecd-berlin.de/105. For further information, contact Matthias Rumpf in the OECD Berlin Centre. Mr Pereira and Mame Fatou Diagne, head of division in the Country Studies directorate of the OECD Economics Department, will also present the main messages of the Outlook, with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe, during a public webcast at 14:00 p.m. Discussants tbd. Registration at https://events.oecd-berlin.de/106. For further information, contact Matthias Rumpf in the OECD Berlin Centre.





Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.