OECD to release Economic Outlook on Monday 31 May 2021

21/05/2021 - The OECD will publish its latest Economic Outlook, containing analysis and projections for its 38 member countries and other major economies, on Monday 31 May 2021.
OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and Chief Economist Laurence Boone will present the Outlook (in English, with French interpretation) during an online event starting at 10:00 a.m. CEST (8:00 GMT).
Journalists must register to participate in an interactive presentation of the Interim Economic Outlook, via Zoom: https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MqVd7UQRSeCUhpSDLVhqgw
The Economic Outlook presentation will also be webcast live, without registration, at:
https://oecdtv.webtv-solution.com/7963/or/virtual_press_conference_oecd_economic_outlook.html
Media requests to receive the Economic Outlook under embargo prior to release, or to obtain access to the password-protected website, should be sent by e-mail to embargo@oecd.org. Journalists requesting an electronic version in advance of the release time agree to respect OECD embargo conditions.
A full summary of the Economic Outlook and key data will be freely accessible (in English and French) on the OECD’s website upon its release at https://www.oecd.org/economic-outlook/. You are invited to include this Internet link in reports on the Outlook.
For further general information on the Economic Outlook, contact Lawrence Speer in the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).
OECD experts will also conduct multilingual and regional briefings on the Outlook on Monday 31 May, prior to and following the formal launch, as follows:
- OECD Economist Douglas Sutherland will present the Outlook during an online event (in English, with simultaneous Japanese interpretation) at 15:00 p.m. Tokyo (8:00 CEST). For further information contact Yumiko Yokokawa in the OECD Tokyo Centre.
- OECD Country Studies Director Alvaro Pereira and other OECD economists will present the main messages of the Outlook (in Spanish) during an online event starting at 16:00 p.m. CEST (11:00 p.m. Argentina and Brazil; 10:00 a.m. Chile; 9:00 a.m. Colombia and Mexico; 8:00 a.m. Costa Rica). The presentation will also cover the outlook for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica and Mexico. Event registration at: https://meetoecd1.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sgHCQvjdTfCOfAGOllH39w. For further information on the webcast, contact Carolina Ziehl in the OECD Mexico City Centre.
- OECD Deputy Director for Country Studies Isabell Koske will present the main messages of the Outlook, with a focus on Austria, Germany and Switzerland (in German), in an online event starting at 12:00 p.m. Discussants: Sebastian Dullien, Macroeconomic Policy Institute, Düsseldorf;Gabriel Felbermayr, Institute for the World Economy, Kiel; Clemens Fuest, ifo Institute, Munich; Alfred Katterl, Federal Ministry of Finance, Vienna; and Philipp Steinberg, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Berlin. Register for this event at https://events.oecd-berlin.de/105. For further information, contact Matthias Rumpf in the OECD Berlin Centre.
- Mr Pereira and Mame Fatou Diagne, head of division in the Country Studies directorate of the OECD Economics Department, will also present the main messages of the Outlook, with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe, during a public webcast at 14:00 p.m. Discussants tbd. Registration at https://events.oecd-berlin.de/106. For further information, contact Matthias Rumpf in the OECD Berlin Centre.
Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.