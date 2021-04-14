Release of OECD’s Going for Growth 2021: Shaping a Vibrant Recovery

08/04/2021 -

Live presentation on Wednesday 14 April 2021





The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed how existing structural weaknesses undermine the resilience of our economies. How governments respond to the crisis will shape the recovery and future well-being of people worldwide.





The OECD will present the 2021 edition of null on Wednesday 14 April 2021. It identifies how OECD and key non-member countries can build resilience and sustainability, raise productivity and help people and businesses adapt to the changes underway in our economies.





OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Italian Minister of Economy and Finance Daniele Franco will present the report online at 10:30 CEST (08:30 GMT). The Going for Growth 2021 launch follows the 2nd meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors under the Italian Presidency on 7 April, in which participants discussed ways to push forward the economic recovery and promote more sustainable growth.





The Going for Growth 2021 presentation will be webcast live, without registration.





Copies of Going for Growth 2021 will be available on the OECD's password-protected website from 10:30 CEST (08:30 GMT) on Wednesday 14 April 2021 for immediate release.





The main conclusions and individual country notes on OECD and key non-member countries will be freely accessible via Internet at: https://www.oecd.org/economy/going-for-growth/. You are invited to include this link in stories on the launch.





Journalists will be allowed advance access to the electronic version of the publication, by e-mail and under embargo, the day before release.





The report will be sent by e-mail on request only. In asking to receive the report under embargo, journalists undertake to respect the OECD’s embargo procedures. Requests to receive the report under embargo or to obtain a password to access the website should be sent to embargo@oecd.org.





For further information on the launch event or to arrange interviews, journalists should contact Lawrence Speer (+33 6 0149 6891) or the OECD Media Office (+33 1 4524 9700).

