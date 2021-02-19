Release of Ending the Shell Game: Cracking down on the Professionals who enable Tax and White Collar Crimes

19/02/2021 -

Thursday 25 February at 11:00 CET

White collar crimes like tax evasion, bribery and corruption are often concealed through complex legal structures and financial transactions facilitated by lawyers, accountants, financial institutions and other “professional enablers”. These crimes can have significant impacts on government revenue, public confidence and economic growth.

As countries work to set their economies on a path of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, a new OECD report, Ending the Shell Game: Cracking down on the Professionals who enable Tax and White Collar Crimes, recommends strategies and actions for tackling the professional intermediaries who enable tax evasion and other financial crimes on behalf of clients. The report will be released at 11:00 on Thursday 25 February and then discussed in depth during the virtual OECD Global Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum on 23-25 March.

Media wishing to input questions during the Forum are welcome to register to join the Professional Enablers of Tax Crime session at 16:45 CET on March 24 where the report will be discussed. The session will highlight the damaging role played by intermediaries who enable financial crimes, and the importance of concerted domestic and international action in clamping down on them.

