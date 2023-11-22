Croatia joins the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

22/11/2023 – Croatia has completed the process to become the 46th Party to the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention) demonstrating its commitment to international co-operation and the fight against corruption.

Today, Chargée d’affaires of the Embassy of Croatia in France, Senka Burić deposited Croatia’s instrument of accession to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention at the OECD Headquarters in Paris. Under the terms of the Convention, the Convention will enter into force for Croatia in 60 days from today – that is on 21 January 2024.

When Croatia joined the OECD Working Group on Bribery in International Business Transactions on 30 October 2023, it committed to taking the necessary steps to accede to the Convention.

“We very much welcome Croatia as the 46th Party to the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention. As the only international anti-corruption instrument focused on the supply side of bribery, the Convention is essential for promoting good governance, economic development, and a level-playing field in international business. In addition to demonstrating the country’s commitment to the fight against foreign bribery, Croatia’s accession to the Convention marks an important step on its path to OECD membership, aligning Croatia with OECD standards and best practices,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

As a Party to the Convention, Croatia will undergo systematic peer-led reviews to assess its implementation of the Convention and the effectiveness in practice of its anti-bribery legislation and institutions.

The OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, which entered into force in 1999, establishes legally binding standards to criminalise bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactions. It also provides a host of related standards to support this commitment, on topics such as liability of legal persons, jurisdiction, sanctions, mutual legal assistance, and protecting investigations and prosecutions of foreign bribery from political or other forms of interference. Finally, by mandating peer-led country monitoring and follow-up, the Convention seeks to ensure that the fight against foreign bribery is effective.

Besides Croatia, the other Parties to the Convention are the 38 OECD member countries plus Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Peru, Romania, the Russian Federation and South Africa.

Media queries should be directed to Reemt Seibel (+33 1 85 55 68 12) or the OECD Media Office (+33 1 45 24 97 00).

Working with over 100 countries, the OECD is a global policy forum that promotes policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.