Monitoring the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in Austria: Call for contributions

In 2023, the OECD Working Group on Bribery launches its fourth phase of monitoring the implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention in Austria. Call for written submissions To assist this evaluation process, the OECD calls for interested parties to provide written submissions on Austria's efforts to implement the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention and fight the bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactions. All submissions received will be shared with the OECD Working Group on Bribery and used to inform the evaluation process, including the on-site visit. The OECD will publish these submissions on its website only with the evaluated country’s agreement. Email your submission by 21 November 2023 with your complete contact information to maria.berasaluce@oecd.org.

Participation in on-site visit During the week of 29 January to 2 February 2024, an evaluation team representing the OECD Working Group on Bribery will visit Vienna, Austria. The team is made up of experts from two OECD WGB countries plus staff from the OECD Secretariat. The OECD Working Group on Bribery calls for interested parties from Austria's private sector, civil society, academia, media, and others, based in Austria, to express interest in participating in the on-site visit. On-site visits by the evaluation team are an effective way to obtain information on a country’s implementation of the Anti-Bribery Convention, including levels of enforcement of the foreign bribery offence. Each on-site visit includes panels with non-government representatives to obtain their views on awareness, implementation, and enforcement. Email your request to participate by 12 December 2023 with your complete contact information to maria.berasaluce@oecd.org.

The OECD Secretariat will share these requests with the Austrian authorities. It will remain at the authorities’ discretion which parties are invited to participate in the on-site visit, and whether or not government representatives remain present throughout these sessions. Profile of private sector and civil society participants from Austria: - Companies (including SMEs) - NGOs - Trade Unions - Media - Academia