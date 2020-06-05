New OECD e-learning courses: Enterprise Risk Management and Business Continuity during COVID-19

05/06/2020 - The OECD's Global Relations Programme (GRP) has launched, in collaboration with the Forum on Tax Administration (FTA), two new e-learning courses to support tax administrations in risk management and crisis management activities:

Enterprise Risk Management - The Essentials is looking at a holistic approach that encourages a multi-dimensional assessment of the risks that could materialise in an organisation, allows organisations to understand how individual risks relate to one another and how they align to the goals and priorities of the organisation. This course will also look at the differences to traditional risk management, and what are the essential elements for a successful ERM programme.

Responses to COVID-19: Business Continuity Considerations provides an overview of business continuity measures that tax administrations may wish to consider in the context of the current pandemic. The purpose of this e-learning course is to assist tax administrations in their own consideration of possible domestic measures. The considerations detailed in the module are not recommendations, nor are they intended to be comprehensive. Rather the aim is to provide food-for-thought based on the actions reported by a large number of tax administrations.

"The creation of these two user-friendly e-learning products on business continuity and enterprise risk management provides a new one-to-many tool to assist tax administrations in handling the current COVID-19 crisis as well as helping to build resilience for the future", said Pascal Saint-Amans, the Director of the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration.

Both modules can be accessed via the Knowledge Sharing Platform (KSP), an online platform developed and maintained by the Canada Revenue Agency, on which tax administrations can share information, access training material and communicate with one another. For further information on how to access the KSP and register for the modules, and about the other OECD's Centre For Tax Policy and Administration e-learning courses.