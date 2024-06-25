OECD and enlargement

At the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) 2016, Ministers called “for a strategic reflection by Members on the future size and membership of the Organisation and for a report to the 2017 MCM”.

An evidence-based Framework for the Consideration of Prospective Members was subsequently developed, which aims to provide OECD Members with consistent information on which to base their decision regarding whether or not to open accession discussions with a country interested in OECD membership.

This Framework, adopted by the OECD Council on 2 June 2017 and presented to the 2017 MCM, also helps prospective Members to assess their position before signalling their interest in becoming a Member of the OECD.

The decision to take the first step in accession discussions with Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Peru and Romania in 2022 followed careful deliberation by OECD Members on the basis of the Framework and the progress made by the six countries since their first respective requests for OECD membership.