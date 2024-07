Supplementary Protocol No. 2 sets out the privileges and immunities enjoyed by the Organisation, including those provided for in Supplementary Protocol No. 1 to the Convention for European Economic Co-operation on the Legal Capacity, Privileges and Immunities of the Organisation (16 April 1948). These protocols cover the "founding" countries of the OECD.

Since 1960 separate Privileges and Immunities Agreements have been concluded with all new Members and with a number of non-Members.