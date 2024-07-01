Supplementary Protocol No. 2 to the Convention on the OECD

"THE SIGNATORIES of the Convention on the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (hereinafter called the "Organisation");



HAVE AGREED as follows:

The Organisation shall have legal capacity and the Organisation, its officials, and representatives to it of the Members shall be entitled to privileges, exemptions, and immunities as follows:

(a) in the territory of the Contracting Parties to the Convention for European Economic Co-operation of 16th April, 1948, the legal capacity, privileges, exemptions, and immunities provided for in Supplementary Protocol No. 1 to that Convention;

(b) in Canada, the legal capacity, privileges, exemptions, and immunities provided for in any agreement or arrangement on legal capacity, privileges, exemptions, and immunities entered into between the Government of Canada and the Organisation;

(c) in the United States, the legal capacity, privileges, exemptions, and immunities under the International Organisations Immunities Act provided for in Executive Order No. 10133 of 27th June, 1950; and

(d) elsewhere, the legal capacity, privileges, exemptions, and immunities provided for in any agreement or arrangement on legal capacity, privileges, exemptions, and immunities entered into between the Government concerned and the Organisation.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned Plenipotentiaries, duly empowered, have appended their signatures to this Protocol.



DONE in Paris, this fourteenth day of December, Nineteen Hundred and Sixty, in the English and French languages, both texts being equally authentic, in a single copy which shall be deposited with the Government of the French Republic, by whom certified copies will be communicated to all the Signatories."