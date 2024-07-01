Sibiri Jean Zoundi joined the OECD in 2006. From 2006 to 2014 he was Head of Unit in charge of regional governance for food and nutrition security at the Sahel and West Africa Club Secretariat (SWAC/OECD). From 2015 to May 2023, he has been Deputy Director of the SWAC Secretariat, in addition to his functions as Head of Unit, before becoming Acting Director in June 2023.

Before joining the OECD, Mr Zoundi was Director of Research from 1984 to 2005 at the Institute for Environment and Agricultural Research (INERA) of the National Centre for Scientific and Technological Research (CNRST) in Burkina Faso.

A Burkinabe national, Mr Zoundi holds a degree in rural development engineering, a master's degree in tropical ecology and a PhD in applied biological sciences. He is author and co-author of over 50 scientific articles and three books on various rural and agricultural development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.